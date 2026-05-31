Imtiaz Ali calls 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' an 'offering of love'

In a first, advance ticket bookings for Imtiaz Ali 's upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga will open in North America (Canada and the US) on June 5, a week ahead of its release. Speaking to Variety India, the director expressed his surprise and excitement over this unprecedented move by exhibitors. He called it "a very heartening sign" that overseas audiences are responding positively to his film.

Director's response 'It was unexpected': Ali on early ticket sales Ali shared his initial reaction to the early ticket bookings, saying, "My initial thought was one of gratitude and excitement because it was unexpected." "It was very gratifying that the story, which belongs to the people, is already finding affection among them. It was almost like the verdict of the people." "It wasn't one person writing; it was the people who spoke, and that is what really moved me. Hopefully, all people will like it."

Film's theme Themes of love, longing in 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' Set against the backdrop of the Partition, Main Vaapas Aaunga explores themes of love and loss. Ali said, "The overseas audience best understands the concept of love and longing, especially in relation to their home...that is an aspect that is surely bound to connect the film to their hearts." "This is a story that is close to the hearts of all Indian people because...the Partition is the biggest historical event that has ever taken place in the Indian subcontinent."

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Film's essence Ali explains why he made the film Ali further added, "While making this movie, I met 100-200 people who had seen the Partition with their own eyes. What I found common among them was that, even so many years after Partition, all they remembered were incidents of love and tender moments." "This generation has not only survived the Partition but also conquered hatred with love, which is why I made the film." The film stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah.

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