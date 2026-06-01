Why Kiran Rao wants to work like Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker Kiran Rao , who returned to direction after a 13-year hiatus with Laapataa Ladies, has expressed her desire to direct films at Rohit Shetty 's pace. In a recent interview with Variety India, she revealed that she wishes to be as prolific as Shetty, who is known for directing and promoting multiple films simultaneously. Rao also assured that she won't take such a long break again.

Filmmaking philosophy Rao on Shetty's prolific filmmaking Rao explained her filmmaking process. "I'm almost too careful about the viability of a project, the story, and what I want to say," she said. "I wish I were Rohit Shetty...Like, literally, while he's editing one film, he's directing the next film and promoting the third. If I had the confidence to just do that and not be so worried about the outcome, I would make many more films."

Future endeavors Projects in the pipeline for Rao Rao also revealed that she is currently working on four or five different projects. One of them is a supernatural horror film, another is a noir project, and a third is a comedy-drama similar to Laapataa Ladies. She made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2011, which was critically acclaimed despite being an average box-office performer.

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