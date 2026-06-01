Why Kiran Rao wants to work like Rohit Shetty
What's the story
Filmmaker Kiran Rao, who returned to direction after a 13-year hiatus with Laapataa Ladies, has expressed her desire to direct films at Rohit Shetty's pace. In a recent interview with Variety India, she revealed that she wishes to be as prolific as Shetty, who is known for directing and promoting multiple films simultaneously. Rao also assured that she won't take such a long break again.
Filmmaking philosophy
Rao on Shetty's prolific filmmaking
Rao explained her filmmaking process. "I'm almost too careful about the viability of a project, the story, and what I want to say," she said. "I wish I were Rohit Shetty...Like, literally, while he's editing one film, he's directing the next film and promoting the third. If I had the confidence to just do that and not be so worried about the outcome, I would make many more films."
Future endeavors
Projects in the pipeline for Rao
Rao also revealed that she is currently working on four or five different projects. One of them is a supernatural horror film, another is a noir project, and a third is a comedy-drama similar to Laapataa Ladies. She made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2011, which was critically acclaimed despite being an average box-office performer.
Film's performance
'Laapataa Ladies' was India's Oscar entry
Rao's latest directorial venture, Laapataa Ladies, received critical acclaim and was India's official entry for the Oscars. However, it was not nominated. The film, which starred Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Srivastava, and Ravi Kishan, underperformed at the box office but gradually found a wider audience on Netflix. Meanwhile, Shetty is currently busy with Golmaal 5.