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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Kala Hiran': All about film based on Salman's blackbuck case
'Kala Hiran': All about film based on Salman's blackbuck case
'Kala Hiran' is currently in production

'Kala Hiran': All about film based on Salman's blackbuck case

By Apoorva Rastogi
May 30, 2026
10:24 am
What's the story

The infamous blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to be adapted into a film titled Kala Hiran. The movie, directed by Bharat S. Shrinate, will reportedly capture the courtroom drama, crime thriller, and rivalry between Khan and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Producer Amti Jani confirmed that the film was shot in various cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Sambhal and Moradabad.

Film details

What will 'Kala Hiran' focus on?

Jani elaborated on the film's focus, saying, "In 1998, in Kakani village of Jodhpur, in the case of the hunting of a black buck by Salman Khan, the drama of the courtroom, the crime, the thriller...the rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan, the whole sequence has been shot in the form of a movie." The movie's poster was unveiled on Friday.

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See the poster here

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Plot progression

Film to also showcase Khan's arrest

The film will also depict Khan's arrest and subsequent punishment for the incident. Jani said, "Bollywood actors who had come to Jodhpur, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Satish Shah, and other people were together during the shooting." He added that people have been eagerly waiting for a cinematic story around this case. The first look teaser of Kala Hiran will be released on June 20.

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Ongoing feud

Why are Khan and Bishnoi at loggerheads?

The rivalry between Khan and Bishnoi has continued for years, with the latter seeking revenge for the alleged illegal hunting of the blackbuck, a sacred animal to the Bishnoi community. In October 2024, politician Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Siddique was close to Khan, and Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for the attack. Additionally, in April 2024, gunshots were shockingly fired at Khan's Mumbai apartment, and the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for this firing, too.

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