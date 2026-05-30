'Kala Hiran': All about film based on Salman's blackbuck case
What's the story
The infamous blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to be adapted into a film titled Kala Hiran. The movie, directed by Bharat S. Shrinate, will reportedly capture the courtroom drama, crime thriller, and rivalry between Khan and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Producer Amti Jani confirmed that the film was shot in various cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Sambhal and Moradabad.
Film details
What will 'Kala Hiran' focus on?
Jani elaborated on the film's focus, saying, "In 1998, in Kakani village of Jodhpur, in the case of the hunting of a black buck by Salman Khan, the drama of the courtroom, the crime, the thriller...the rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan, the whole sequence has been shot in the form of a movie." The movie's poster was unveiled on Friday.
Twitter Post
See the poster here
Jani Firefox Films Unveils the Gripping First Look Poster of "Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy" Highly Anticipated Teaser Set to Drop on June 20— Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) May
Jani Firefox Media Private Limited has officially released the intense first-look poster for its upcoming high-octane crime drama,… pic.twitter.com/yH8GH2rt28
29, 2026
Plot progression
Film to also showcase Khan's arrest
The film will also depict Khan's arrest and subsequent punishment for the incident. Jani said, "Bollywood actors who had come to Jodhpur, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Satish Shah, and other people were together during the shooting." He added that people have been eagerly waiting for a cinematic story around this case. The first look teaser of Kala Hiran will be released on June 20.
Ongoing feud
Why are Khan and Bishnoi at loggerheads?
The rivalry between Khan and Bishnoi has continued for years, with the latter seeking revenge for the alleged illegal hunting of the blackbuck, a sacred animal to the Bishnoi community. In October 2024, politician Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Siddique was close to Khan, and Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for the attack. Additionally, in April 2024, gunshots were shockingly fired at Khan's Mumbai apartment, and the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for this firing, too.