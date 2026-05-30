'Kala Hiran': All about film based on Salman's blackbuck case

The infamous blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to be adapted into a film titled Kala Hiran. The movie, directed by Bharat S. Shrinate, will reportedly capture the courtroom drama, crime thriller, and rivalry between Khan and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Producer Amti Jani confirmed that the film was shot in various cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Sambhal and Moradabad.

Film details What will 'Kala Hiran' focus on? Jani elaborated on the film's focus, saying, "In 1998, in Kakani village of Jodhpur, in the case of the hunting of a black buck by Salman Khan, the drama of the courtroom, the crime, the thriller...the rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan, the whole sequence has been shot in the form of a movie." The movie's poster was unveiled on Friday.

Twitter Post See the poster here Jani Firefox Films Unveils the Gripping First Look Poster of "Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy" Highly Anticipated Teaser Set to Drop on June 20



Jani Firefox Media Private Limited has officially released the intense first-look poster for its upcoming high-octane crime drama,… pic.twitter.com/yH8GH2rt28 — Amit Jani (@AmitJaniIND) May 29, 2026

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Plot progression Film to also showcase Khan's arrest The film will also depict Khan's arrest and subsequent punishment for the incident. Jani said, "Bollywood actors who had come to Jodhpur, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Satish Shah, and other people were together during the shooting." He added that people have been eagerly waiting for a cinematic story around this case. The first look teaser of Kala Hiran will be released on June 20.

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