'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' remains slow; nears ₹70cr worldwide

Ayushmann Khurrana 's latest film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, has seen a minor increase in its box office collection on the third Saturday (May 31) of its theatrical run. The film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan , Rakul Preet Singh , and Wamiqa Gabbi, has been witnessing steady growth at the box office after a slow opening weekend. It has maintained its pace in the third week of release, with the global gross reaching ₹63.41 crore.

Collection details Looking at film in numbers The Mudassar Aziz directorial earned ₹29 crore in its opening week, followed by an additional ₹12.95 crore in the second week. On Day 17 of its release, the film saw a 14.3% increase from the previous day's earnings, raking in ₹2 crore across 2,642 shows. This brings its total India net collection to ₹46.95 crore and total India gross collection to ₹55.76 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Competitive landscape Competing with these films Despite facing stiff competition from other releases, the absence of a major big-budget Hindi film has worked in favor of Khurrana's starrer. The film is currently competing with Vivek Soni's Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, Mohanlal's Drishyam 3, Suriya starrer Karuppu, and the Hollywood movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. In its third week, it also shares screens with The Great Grand Superhero and psychological horror drama Obsession.

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