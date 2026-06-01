'Chand Mera Dil' remains steady; nears ₹35cr globally

The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday , has crossed ₹32cr worldwide on its second Sunday (May 31) in theaters. The film's box office collection increased by 2.9% from the previous day to reach ₹1.8cr across 2,667 shows on Day 10. This brings the total India net collection to ₹24.3cr and total India gross earnings to ₹28.74cr, according to Sacnilk.

Box office performance 'Chand Mera Dil' is a low performer for Johar Despite the steady growth in its box office collection, Chand Mera Dil is now one of the lowest-earning Karan Johar-backed films. The film's earnings have been slow but steady since its release on May 22. It has raked in a total of ₹3.5cr in overseas gross collections, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹32.24cr.

Collection details Looking at film in numbers The film's Day 1 collection was ₹3cr, followed by ₹3.65cr on Day 2 and ₹4.25cr on Day 3. However, the collections dropped to ₹2.25cr and ₹2.1cr on Days 4 and 5, respectively, before picking up again to ₹2.2cr on Day 7. The film's overall occupancy in theaters was reported at a modest 23.71% on its second Sunday (May 31).

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