'Chand Mera Dil' remains steady; nears ₹35cr globally
What's the story
The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, has crossed ₹32cr worldwide on its second Sunday (May 31) in theaters. The film's box office collection increased by 2.9% from the previous day to reach ₹1.8cr across 2,667 shows on Day 10. This brings the total India net collection to ₹24.3cr and total India gross earnings to ₹28.74cr, according to Sacnilk.
Box office performance
'Chand Mera Dil' is a low performer for Johar
Despite the steady growth in its box office collection, Chand Mera Dil is now one of the lowest-earning Karan Johar-backed films. The film's earnings have been slow but steady since its release on May 22. It has raked in a total of ₹3.5cr in overseas gross collections, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹32.24cr.
Collection details
Looking at film in numbers
The film's Day 1 collection was ₹3cr, followed by ₹3.65cr on Day 2 and ₹4.25cr on Day 3. However, the collections dropped to ₹2.25cr and ₹2.1cr on Days 4 and 5, respectively, before picking up again to ₹2.2cr on Day 7. The film's overall occupancy in theaters was reported at a modest 23.71% on its second Sunday (May 31).
Cast and crew
More about 'Chand Mera Dil'
Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni. In the film, Lakshay plays Aarav while Panday plays Chandni. The two meet in college and fall in love; however, their love is tested when they encounter an unplanned pregnancy. The film also stars Aastha Singh as Jyotsna, Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar, and Elvis Jose in supporting roles.