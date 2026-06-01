'Drishyam 3' remains strong; nears ₹250 crore mark worldwide

The Malayalam film Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, is continuing its successful run at the box office . The mystery drama saw a slight increase in earnings on its 11th day of release (May 31), raking in ₹5.35 crore net across India. This marks a 4.9% growth from the previous day's earnings of ₹5.1 crore, per Sacnilk. The film's total collection now stands at ₹96.7 crore net in India alone!

International success International box office collections The film's success isn't limited to India. On its 11th day, Drishyam 3 added ₹4.5 crore from international markets, taking its total overseas earnings to ₹116.75 crore! This has pushed the worldwide total collection of the film to a whopping ₹228.95 crore. The movie was released in 2,454 shows on Day 11. Given it has nearly breached the ₹230 crore milestone in just two weeks, the film can very well cross the ₹250 crore mark in the coming days.

Regional performance Looking at the film in numbers The film's performance was particularly strong in Kerala, which contributed ₹4.85 crore on Day 11 alone. Karnataka followed with ₹50 lakh, while Tamil Nadu added ₹35 lakh to the total. The Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 recorded an overall occupancy of 46.79% on Day 11, with evening shows witnessing the highest response at 60.17%. Meanwhile, the Telugu version reported an overall occupancy of 14.83%.

Advertisement