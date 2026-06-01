'Drishyam 3' remains strong; nears ₹250 crore mark worldwide
What's the story
The Malayalam film Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, is continuing its successful run at the box office. The mystery drama saw a slight increase in earnings on its 11th day of release (May 31), raking in ₹5.35 crore net across India. This marks a 4.9% growth from the previous day's earnings of ₹5.1 crore, per Sacnilk. The film's total collection now stands at ₹96.7 crore net in India alone!
International success
International box office collections
The film's success isn't limited to India. On its 11th day, Drishyam 3 added ₹4.5 crore from international markets, taking its total overseas earnings to ₹116.75 crore! This has pushed the worldwide total collection of the film to a whopping ₹228.95 crore. The movie was released in 2,454 shows on Day 11. Given it has nearly breached the ₹230 crore milestone in just two weeks, the film can very well cross the ₹250 crore mark in the coming days.
Regional performance
Looking at the film in numbers
The film's performance was particularly strong in Kerala, which contributed ₹4.85 crore on Day 11 alone. Karnataka followed with ₹50 lakh, while Tamil Nadu added ₹35 lakh to the total. The Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 recorded an overall occupancy of 46.79% on Day 11, with evening shows witnessing the highest response at 60.17%. Meanwhile, the Telugu version reported an overall occupancy of 14.83%.
OTT details
More about 'Drishyam 3'
Mohanlal reprised his role as Georgekutty in the third installment of this popular franchise, which hit theaters on May 21. The release also coincided with the superstar's 66th birthday celebrations. Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights for Drishyam 3 but no official OTT release date has been announced yet.