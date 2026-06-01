Suriya's 'Karuppu' is a winner; collects ₹289cr in 17 days

Suriya 's fantasy action entertainer, Karuppu, is witnessing a steady run even in its third week. The film added ₹5.9 crore net on Day 17 (May 31), marking a 14.6% increase from the previous day's earnings of ₹5.15 crore, reported Sacnilk. With this surge, Karuppu's total India net collections have now reached an impressive ₹182.45 crore, and the India gross collection stands at ₹210.99 crore.

Regional dominance Looking at film's performance in different regions Tamil Nadu has been the biggest market for Karuppu, contributing significantly to its box office success. On Day 17, the state added ₹5.35 crore to the film's earnings. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana generated ₹80L, while Karnataka brought in ₹40L. Kerala contributed ₹18L and other regions added ₹5L to the total collection. The Tamil version of Karuppu continued to dominate collections with an overall occupancy rate of 43.53%.

Global earnings 'Karuppu' is now inching closer to ₹300 crore milestone globally The film also added ₹1.25 crore from overseas territories on Day 17, taking its total overseas earnings to ₹78.25 crore. With these numbers, Karuppu's worldwide gross collection has reached a whopping ₹289.24 crore. The movie is now inching closer to the ₹300 crore milestone globally!

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