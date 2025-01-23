Man washes tea container inside train toilet; netizens react
What's the story
A video has gone viral on social media, showing a man washing a tea container in a train toilet using a jet spray.
The date and origin of this unsettling video remain unknown.
The video was shared on social media, including Instagram and X, with many calling out the poor hygiene practices in Indian Railways.
Reacting to the video, a user tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Railways, demanding action.
Not clear when the video was taken
Health hazards
Health risks associated with contaminated train water supplies
Another user wrote, "Ultimate immunity booster, that's why covid wasn't successful in India."
Health experts have warned about the potential health risks associated with consuming contaminated water from train supplies.
They explained that the water tanks in Indian train coaches are refilled at various railway stations with water supplied by municipal corporations, which is generally not fit for direct human consumption.
The drinking water is supplied through a separate pipeline.
Disease risks
Potential health issues from consuming contaminated water
Consuming such unkempt water can lead to several health issues, warn experts.
These include waterborne diseases like diarrhea, cholera, typhoid, and dysentery caused by bacteria, viruses or parasites present in contaminated water.
Stomach and digestive issues such as nausea, cramps and vomiting may also occur due to contaminants irritating the stomach lining.
Long-term exposure to contaminated water can pose serious health risks like kidney damage, liver infections or developmental issues due to toxins like lead or arsenic.