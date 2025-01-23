Rahul Gandhi falls ill, cancels mega Mustafabad rally
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has canceled his scheduled rally in Mustafabad, Haryana, on Thursday owing to health concerns.
The cancelation was confirmed by Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav, who said that the decision was taken on medical advice.
"As of now, Rahul Gandhi's election rally in Madipur on Friday is on schedule and he is likely to address a massive gathering," Yadav said.
Rumor dismissal
Yadav dismisses rumors of aiding AAP
Yadav also rubbished speculation that the rally cancelations were meant to help the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by avoiding a split in Muslim votes.
"We are fighting the election independently," he said.
He also revealed plans to ramp up the Congress's campaign in Delhi after Republic Day.
The campaign for the upcoming assembly election was earlier expected to pick pace from Gandhi's rallies starting January 22.
However, two of them have been canceled so far due to his ill health.
Campaign impact
Gandhi's absence from rallies impacts Congress campaign
Former Delhi Minister Narendra Nath said Gandhi would address issues affecting Delhi residents and "expose the failure" of the AAP government and the BJP in addressing the the capital's woes.
Gandhi may also advocate for Dalits to get their dues, he added.
The Congress party failed to win any seats in the past two Assembly elections, after three consecutive wins from 1998 to 2008.
The results for the current Assembly poll will be declared on February 8.