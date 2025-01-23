Mumbai school receives bomb threat; note mentions 'Afzal Gang'
What's the story
A Mumbai school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area received a bomb threat through email on Thursday.
According to ABP News, the threat was issued to Ryan Global School in Andheri. The email allegedly mentioned that the bomb was planted by the Afzal Gang.
The Mumbai Police immediately rushed local police and a bomb detection squad to the spot.
Rising trend
Recent bomb threats in India: A growing concern
This incident comes after a recent bomb threat to the Reserve Bank of India's Mumbai office. The threat was sent in Russian to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra's official email, detailing plans for an attack.
Earlier this week, two matriculation higher secondary schools near Erode in Tamil Nadu also received bomb threat emails.
In both instances, students were evacuated as police and bomb disposal teams searched the premises.
Hoax threats
No explosives found in Tamil Nadu schools after threats
The threats to the Tamil Nadu schools were ultimately declared hoaxes after no explosives were found.
The students were sent home for the day as police and bomb disposal squads combed the area.
A 16-year-old student was apprehended earlier this month for allegedly sending bomb threats via email to several Delhi schools over many months.
The boy sent the emails because he didn't want to take school exams and used this tactic to cause fear and have the exams cancelled.