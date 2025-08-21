Mike Tyson in talks to join 'Bigg Boss 19?'

Tyson's potential entry could create a buzz

Bigg Boss has boosted its profile before by bringing in international stars like Pamela Anderson and Sunny Leone, which always got people talking.

Adding Tyson—who went from heavyweight champ in the '80s to starring in movies and even pulling off a blockbuster Netflix fight against Jake Paul last year—feels like a bold crossover move.

If it happens, expect some serious hype and maybe a whole new audience tuning into Indian reality TV.