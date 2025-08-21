Next Article
Mike Tyson in talks to join 'Bigg Boss 19?'
Boxing legend Mike Tyson is in advanced talks to join Bigg Boss 19 as a guest this October, aiming to shake things up on the Indian reality show.
With the new season premiering in October this year, producers are betting that Tyson's global fame could bring back international buzz and fresh attention.
Tyson's potential entry could create a buzz
Bigg Boss has boosted its profile before by bringing in international stars like Pamela Anderson and Sunny Leone, which always got people talking.
Adding Tyson—who went from heavyweight champ in the '80s to starring in movies and even pulling off a blockbuster Netflix fight against Jake Paul last year—feels like a bold crossover move.
If it happens, expect some serious hype and maybe a whole new audience tuning into Indian reality TV.