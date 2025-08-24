Next Article
'Haiwaan': Akshay-Saif reunite after 17 years in Priyadarshan's thriller
Filming for Haiwaan, a Hindi thriller directed by Priyadarshan, has begun in Kochi.
The movie brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back together on screen for the first time since 2008's Tashan.
It's a remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam, with Mohanlal making a special cameo. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher also join the cast.
Akshay shares behind-the-scenes video, hints at fun team vibes
Akshay is stepping into a negative role—a rarity in his recent filmography—and the shoot started with strong team vibes.
After Kochi, filming heads to Vagamon, Ooty, and Mumbai.
A behind-the-scenes video shared by Akshay shows playful banter and lively cast chemistry, promising an engaging watch for thriller fans.