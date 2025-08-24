'Haiwaan': Akshay-Saif reunite after 17 years in Priyadarshan's thriller Entertainment Aug 24, 2025

Filming for Haiwaan, a Hindi thriller directed by Priyadarshan, has begun in Kochi.

The movie brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back together on screen for the first time since 2008's Tashan.

It's a remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam, with Mohanlal making a special cameo. Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher also join the cast.