Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'I, Nobody': First look, genre, cast, crew
Prithviraj Sukumaran just dropped the first-look poster for his new Malayalam film "I, Nobody," and it's already turning heads.
The poster—shared on director Nisam Basheer's birthday—shows him facing away from the camera, surrounded by police barricades and a tense crowd, hinting at some serious drama ahead.
More about the film
"I, Nobody" isn't your typical thriller—it blends heist action with family drama and social themes.
The film started shooting in Ernakulam this April.
Alongside Prithviraj, you'll spot Parvathy Thiruvothu, Ashokan, Madhupal, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, and Vinay Forrt.
With Dinesh Purushothaman on cinematography and Harshavardhan Rameshwar handling music, this one's got a solid crew behind it.
Mark your calendar: release date to be announced!