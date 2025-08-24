Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'I, Nobody': First look, genre, cast, crew Entertainment Aug 24, 2025

Prithviraj Sukumaran just dropped the first-look poster for his new Malayalam film "I, Nobody," and it's already turning heads.

The poster—shared on director Nisam Basheer's birthday—shows him facing away from the camera, surrounded by police barricades and a tense crowd, hinting at some serious drama ahead.