Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' surpasses ₹225cr in just 30 days
Mahavatar Narsimha, the animated mythological drama directed by Ashwin Kumar, has smashed past ₹225 crore at the Indian box office in just 30 days.
With ₹4.75 crore earned on Day 30 alone, it's now one of this year's top-grossing Hindi movies—outperforming several big Bollywood titles.
Film's occupancy report for August 23
The film is drawing steady crowds across languages and formats.
On August 23, occupancy in Hindi-speaking regions stayed strong—2D shows averaged nearly 19% full, and night-time 3D shows hit over 30%.
In Telugu-speaking areas, evening shows packed out to an impressive 43%.
Clearly, Mahavatar Narsimha is connecting with audiences everywhere right now.