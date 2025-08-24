Box office: 'Weapons' dominates weekend, surpasses $100 million in ticket sales
The horror-mystery "Weapons" is still ruling the box office, pulling in $4.67 million this Friday and holding the top spot for a third straight week.
The movie just became only the second original R-rated film of 2025 to pass $100 million in US ticket sales—a big win for an original horror-mystery.
Weekend earnings are expected to hit $15 million.
'Freakier Friday,' 'Fantastic Four,' 'Honey Don't!' and 'Bad Guys 2'
Right behind, "Freakier Friday" (with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan) grabbed $2.8 million and could reach $9 million by Sunday.
"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" landed third with $1.6 million, while Ethan Coen's quirky new film "Honey Don't!" debuted fourth at $1.44 million.
Rounding out the top five is animated sequel "The Bad Guys 2," which added another steady $1.28 million in its fourth week—showing there's plenty of variety at theaters this August!