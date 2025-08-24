Box office: 'Weapons' dominates weekend, surpasses $100 million in ticket sales

'Freakier Friday,' 'Fantastic Four,' 'Honey Don't!' and 'Bad Guys 2'

Right behind, "Freakier Friday" (with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan) grabbed $2.8 million and could reach $9 million by Sunday.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" landed third with $1.6 million, while Ethan Coen's quirky new film "Honey Don't!" debuted fourth at $1.44 million.

Rounding out the top five is animated sequel "The Bad Guys 2," which added another steady $1.28 million in its fourth week—showing there's plenty of variety at theaters this August!