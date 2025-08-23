Andrew Garfield finally addresses 'La La Land' dating rumors

Where are they now?

Garfield and Stone started dating back in 2011 while filming "The Amazing Spider-Man," and their off-screen chemistry quickly became fan-favorite material—even after they split in 2015.

Fans still love little stories about them, like the wooden chair Garfield made for Stone.

These days, both are busy with new projects: Garfield is starring in "After The Hunt," while Stone appeared in Ari Aster's "Eddington" this year and is set to appear in Yorgos Lanthimos's "Bugonia" next.

Their careers—and their story—continue to capture Hollywood's attention.