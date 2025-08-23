Next Article
'Highlander': 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Karen Gillan joins cast
Karen Gillan is officially joining Henry Cavill for the new Highlander reboot, a fresh take on the 1986 cult classic.
Directed by Chad Stahelski, filming kicks off this September (2025), with Cavill stepping into the lead role of Connor MacLeod.
Gillan plays Heather, MacLeod's mortal wife, alongside a stacked cast—Russell Crowe as Ramirez (the wise mentor), Dave Bautista as the villain Kurgan, and Marisa Abela in a key role.
With production running into early 2026 and a release date yet to be announced, fans of action-fantasy—and anyone who loved Gillan in Guardians of the Galaxy or Jumanji—have something big to look forward to.