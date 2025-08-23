Next Article
'Jatadhara': First look of Divya Khosla as Sitara out
The first-look poster of Divya Khosla as Sitara in the upcoming mythological film Jatadhara has been revealed, and she looks absolutely regal in a green saree and ivory blouse.
The movie, also starring Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha, is directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal.
Film aims to blend Indian mythology with global appeal
Khosla called her role "fulfilling" and appreciated producer Prerna Arora for mixing grandeur with emotion.
Backed by Zee Studios, the film aims to create an epic cinematic universe using VFX and AI enhancements.
With its buzzworthy teaser and ensemble cast—including Shilpa Shirodkar—Jatadhara is shaping up to be a visually rich take on Indian mythology with global appeal.