'Jatadhara': First look of Divya Khosla as Sitara out

Film aims to blend Indian mythology with global appeal

Khosla called her role "fulfilling" and appreciated producer Prerna Arora for mixing grandeur with emotion.

Backed by Zee Studios, the film aims to create an epic cinematic universe using VFX and AI enhancements.

With its buzzworthy teaser and ensemble cast—including Shilpa Shirodkar—Jatadhara is shaping up to be a visually rich take on Indian mythology with global appeal.