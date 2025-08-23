'Emily in Paris's assistant director dies at 47 during shoot Entertainment Aug 23, 2025

Diego Borella, assistant director for Netflix's Emily in Paris, reportedly died of a heart attack on August 21 while filming the final scene of Season 5 at Hotel Danieli in Venice. He was just 47.

Despite quick medical help, he couldn't be revived, leading to a pause in production that was supposed to wrap up this week.