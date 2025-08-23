Next Article
'Emily in Paris's assistant director dies at 47 during shoot
Diego Borella, assistant director for Netflix's Emily in Paris, reportedly died of a heart attack on August 21 while filming the final scene of Season 5 at Hotel Danieli in Venice. He was just 47.
Despite quick medical help, he couldn't be revived, leading to a pause in production that was supposed to wrap up this week.
Meanwhile, here's what to expect from 'Emily in Paris' S05
Season 5 is still set to premiere on December 18, 2025.
This time, Emily (Lily Collins) takes her adventures from Paris to Rome and Venice as she steps up as head of Agence Grateau Rome.
Expect more career twists and personal growth—all with Italy's stunning scenery as the backdrop.