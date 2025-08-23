Next Article
'Peacemaker' S02 leaked on torrent sites, download links available
Peacemaker's second season, starring John Cena, has been leaked on torrent sites right after its India premiere on August 22, 2024.
The show had been getting great feedback from fans and critics, but the leak could affect official streaming numbers and the efforts of those involved, as piracy has been known to do.
'Peacemaker' S02 joins these shows on piracy list
Created by James Gunn, this new season brings back Danielle Brooks and Freddie Stroma with Frank Grillo joining as Rick Flag Sr.
The season has earned a strong 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its emotional storytelling.
This isn't the first time a hit show got leaked—recent seasons of Panchayat and Squid Game faced similar issues.
Besides hurting creators, pirated copies can put viewers at risk of malware or legal trouble.