Microdramas take India by storm, attract $48 million investment
Microdramas—quick, 60-second episodes—are booming in India's entertainment scene, making it easy for millions to catch a story anytime.
With over 50 million viewers and $48 million invested by August 2025, this trend follows global hits from China and the US.
These bite-sized shows fit right into busy routines, showing just how fast content habits are changing.
Platforms and advertisers are taking notice of this trend
Platforms like Flick TV, Reeloid, and Zee Entertainment are among those offering local stories in regional languages that really connect with people.
The audience stretches from big cities to smaller towns, proving there's huge demand everywhere.
While creators still face challenges like keeping quality high and relying less on foreign plots, advertisers see big potential as these short dramas keep viewers hooked and open new ways to make money.