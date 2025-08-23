Next Article
'4.5 Gang': Krishand's new web series drops on SonyLIV
Get ready for 4.5 Gang, Krishand's new Malayalam web series dropping on SonyLIV this August 29.
The story follows a group of young people in Thiruvananthapuram as they juggle prepping for a temple festival and outsmarting local gangsters—a mix of action, comedy, and teamwork that adds another cool project to Krishand's lineup.
Cast and crew of the show
Also known as Sambhavavivaranam Nalara Sangham, the show brings together stars like Jagadish, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Hakkim Shahjahan, and Darshana Rajendran.
With Krishand writing and directing, plus vibrant visuals by Vishnu Prabhakar and music from Sooraj Santhosh and Varkey, it's shaping up to be a fun watch for anyone looking for something different in Malayalam entertainment.