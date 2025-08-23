Next Article
'Interview with the Vampire' returning to Netflix: Details here
Good news for fans—Interview with the Vampire is making its Netflix return!
The series, first released in 2022, stands out for its bold storytelling about desire and memory, jumping between 18th-century Paris and modern Dubai.
It's been a critic favorite too, boasting a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.
Season 2 release date, season 3 news
Season two drops on Netflix September 30, 2025, and thanks to a new deal, it'll stick around until at least September 30, 2026.
Plus, there's already buzz about season three—titled The Vampire Lestat—set for release sometime in 2026 (date still under wraps).