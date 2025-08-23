Box office collection: 'War 2' zooms past ₹300 crore globally

'War 2' is now the 2nd highest grosser of August

Day two saw a solid 10% boost with ₹56.5 crore earned across India—Hindi screenings had a packed house with over 51% occupancy, and the South Indian versions saw even higher turnout.

Even though War 2 beat Rajinikanth's Coolie on day two, it's still trailing behind Devara Part One.

Mixed reviews haven't slowed it down much though; thanks to its pan-India appeal and an Independence Day release window, War 2 is holding firm in the big box office race of 2025.