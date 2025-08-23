Box office collection: 'War 2' zooms past ₹300 crore globally
Ayan Mukerji's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has hit a massive ₹314 crore globally within its first eight days.
In India alone, it pulled in ₹217 crore (with Hindi at ₹154.75 crore and Telugu/Tamil adding ₹62.5 crore), while international fans chipped in over $8 million (about ₹70 crore).
Not bad for its debut week!
'War 2' is now the 2nd highest grosser of August
Day two saw a solid 10% boost with ₹56.5 crore earned across India—Hindi screenings had a packed house with over 51% occupancy, and the South Indian versions saw even higher turnout.
Even though War 2 beat Rajinikanth's Coolie on day two, it's still trailing behind Devara Part One.
Mixed reviews haven't slowed it down much though; thanks to its pan-India appeal and an Independence Day release window, War 2 is holding firm in the big box office race of 2025.