'Severance' actor Tramell Tillman joins cast of 'Spider-Man: BND'
Tramell Tillman, who made waves as Seth Milchick on Apple TV's Severance, is joining the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day—which follows 2021's No Way Home.
While his role hasn't been revealed yet, fans are eager to see how he'll fit into Spidey's next adventure.
His career so far
Tillman kicked off his acting journey with TV shows like Dietland (2018) and Godfather of Harlem (2019), but Severance really put him on the map.
He's also appeared in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
Fun fact: before acting full-time after graduating from Jackson State University, he spent nearly a decade working in the nonprofit sector—talk about a unique path to Hollywood!