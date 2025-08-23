'Severance' actor Tramell Tillman joins cast of 'Spider-Man: BND'

His career so far

Tillman kicked off his acting journey with TV shows like Dietland (2018) and Godfather of Harlem (2019), but Severance really put him on the map.

He's also appeared in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Fun fact: before acting full-time after graduating from Jackson State University, he spent nearly a decade working in the nonprofit sector—talk about a unique path to Hollywood!