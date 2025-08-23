Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Influencers Awez, Nagma enter as celebrity contestants
Bigg Boss 19 kicks off with Salman Khan returning as host.
This season, the house will see a fresh mix of celebrities—including viral influencers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar.
Their entry, teased in a promo where they vibe to Tere Pyaar Mein, hints at new friendships, love, and maybe even some clashes inside.
Digital duo's chemistry will be interesting to watch
Awez Darbar, with over 30 million Instagram followers for his dance reels, and Nagma Mirajkar, known for her beauty and travel content (7+ million followers), are bringing their digital chemistry to reality TV.
Fans are eager to see if their online spark leads to memorable moments in the house—making this season one to keep an eye on!