'Danger' party anthem out now; film hits theaters next week
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor light up the screen in "Danger," the new party anthem from their upcoming film Param Sundari.
Released this week, the track brings major Kala Chashma vibes and is winning fans over with its lively beats, unmissable dance steps, and party vibes.
Sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sachin-Jigar, and Parvati Meenakshi with music by Sachin-Jigar, it's already making waves as a go-to party song.
More about the film and its OTT release
Kapoor and Malhotra show off fun chemistry as they dance in trendy outfits—Kapoor's red saree is getting lots of love online.
The film Param Sundari hits theaters August 29, 2025; it's a Hindi rom-com about a North Indian guy and a South Indian girl navigating cultural differences.
After its theatrical run, you'll be able to catch it on Prime Video.