'Danger' party anthem out now; film hits theaters next week Entertainment Aug 23, 2025

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor light up the screen in "Danger," the new party anthem from their upcoming film Param Sundari.

Released this week, the track brings major Kala Chashma vibes and is winning fans over with its lively beats, unmissable dance steps, and party vibes.

Sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sachin-Jigar, and Parvati Meenakshi with music by Sachin-Jigar, it's already making waves as a go-to party song.