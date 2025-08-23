Next Article
Punjabi film 'Jaggo Aayi Aa' heads to OTT: Details here
Ready for something inspiring? Jaggo Aayi Aa, the Punjabi drama that hit theaters earlier this year, is coming to Chaupal on August 28.
Directed by Sunny Binning, it follows Channan Singh's journey from a vengeful youth to a leader fighting for justice and farmers' rights.
The film stars Guggu Gill, Poonam Dhillon, Sardar Sohi, and Sarabjit Cheema.
OTT platform, subscription, other Punjabi films
You can catch Jaggo Aayi Aa on Chaupal with an OTTplay Premium subscription.
This release joins other popular Punjabi titles like Gangland: The City of Crime and Six Each in Chaupal's lineup—plus favorites like Jodi, Majhail, and Lahoriye are just a click away if you're in the mood for more Punjabi cinema.