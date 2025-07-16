5 roles that prove Tom Hardy can do anything 

Tom Hardy is one of those rare, versatile actors who can become anyone you want him to be. Over the years, he has taken up roles that have made a huge impact in the film industry. From intense dramas to action-packed thrillers, Hardy's performances have been both memorable and impactful. Here, we explore five of his most iconic roles.

Dream architect 'Inception' - The skilled forger Christopher Nolan's Inception features Hardy as Eames, a master forger capable of weaving the most intricate of dreams. His character's wit and charm add another layer of complexity to the narrative. The ability to impersonate others within dreams makes Eames an integral part of the team that has to plant an idea in someone's subconscious. Hardy's performance is amazing and key to the film's elaborate plot.

Gotham's nemesis 'The Dark Knight Rises' - The formidable Bane In The Dark Knight Rises, Hardy plays Bane, Batman's most dangerous nemesis. A combination of brute strength and a strategic mind makes Bane a huge threat to Gotham City. Hardy's rendition adds a layer of intensity and menace to the character, making Bane one of the best villains in the Batman saga. His commanding presence keeps the audience hooked throughout.

Post-apocalyptic survivor 'Mad Max: Fury Road' - The reluctant hero Hardy shines as Max Rockatansky in the dystopian future of Mad Max: Fury Road. With resources failing, a lone wanderer, haunted by past trauma, finds himself caught in a high-octane chase across barren land with Furiosa (Charlize Theron). Hardy's portrayal of Max's resilience and survival instincts in chaos greatly elevates this visually stunning action film.

Twin portrayal 'Legend' - Dual role mastery In Legend, Hardy proves his acting chops by playing dual roles as twin gangsters Ronald and Reginald Kray. Set in 1960s London, this crime thriller explores their rise in the organized crime world and their complicated relationship. With different mannerisms for each brother- one hot-headed, one cold-blooded- Hardy delivers brilliant performances that show his versatility as an actor.