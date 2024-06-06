Next Article

What's the story Spin Master, the company behind the popular Bitzee virtual pet line, is set to introduce two new versions of the device later this year: Bitzee Disney and Bitzee Magicals. The Disney version will feature 30 characters from the Disney/Pixar universe, including fan favorites like Stitch, Olaf, Nemo, and Dory. The Magicals version will introduce brand new characters inspired by cryptids such as a Yeti and Nessie.

Innovative design

Bitzee's unique interaction and gameplay features

Bitzee stands out from traditional digital pet toys as it doesn't have a screen. It operates like a hologram in a box with movement-based controls and a flexible display for physical interaction. Users can pet the projected creature by running their finger along the top of the display, or rock the box to put it to sleep. Each character in Bitzee Disney will also have replayable animations representing memorable movie moments, adding an extra layer of engagement for users.

User-friendly

A low-stakes virtual pet game for all ages

Bitzee is designed as a low-stakes virtual pet game, meaning the pets won't perish if they are neglected or poorly cared for. This feature makes Bitzee suitable for children who may not be ready for more demanding virtual pets like Tamagotchi, and also appeals to adults who enjoy having an interactive desk toy. The device enters sleep mode when the box is closed, further simplifying its use.

Availability

Pre-orders for Bitzee Disney and Magicals open

Bitzee Disney is currently available for pre-order on Amazon at a price of $35. Meanwhile, pre-orders for Bitzee Magicals, priced slightly lower at $30, will open on July 1. Both versions of the innovative virtual pet game are expected to ship in the fall, expanding the options for fans of interactive toys and Disney/Pixar characters alike.