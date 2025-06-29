CCTV footage confirms Calcutta college student's allegations: Police

CCTV footage from the South Calcutta Law College has confirmed a first-year student's allegations of gangrape. The incident occurred on June 25. The footage, which covers movements between 3:30pm and 10:50pm that day, shows the victim being dragged into a guard's room by the main accused, Manojit Mishra, while the other two accused stood guard outside. The security guard, Pinaki Banerjee, failed to intervene. "The CCTV footage confirms the girl's allegations," an investigating officer told PTI on Saturday.

Evidence collection Signs of struggle in all 3 rooms Investigators have gathered evidence from three locations on the college campus: the students' union room, the washroom, and the guard's room. Items recovered include strands of hair, bottles with unidentified liquids, and a hockey stick. "There are clear signs of a struggle in all three rooms. The samples have been sent for forensic examination," the officer added.

Arrests made Four arrests made so far So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the case. The main accused is Manojit Mishra, a former student who was ousted from the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) in 2021. He was joined by current students Pratim Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed. College security guard Pinaki Banerjee was also arrested after he failed to give coherent responses during questioning.

Medical report Marriage proposal rejection led to gangrape The victim's medical examination confirmed her allegations of gangrape. The report noted an abrasion mark around her neck and marks on her breasts, but no lacerations were found. According to investigators, the victim had rejected a marriage proposal from Mishra, leading to the alleged crime. She had told the accused she had a boyfriend and was "happy with him."