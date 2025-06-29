CCTV footage confirms Calcutta college student's allegations: Police
What's the story
CCTV footage from the South Calcutta Law College has confirmed a first-year student's allegations of gangrape. The incident occurred on June 25. The footage, which covers movements between 3:30pm and 10:50pm that day, shows the victim being dragged into a guard's room by the main accused, Manojit Mishra, while the other two accused stood guard outside. The security guard, Pinaki Banerjee, failed to intervene. "The CCTV footage confirms the girl's allegations," an investigating officer told PTI on Saturday.
Evidence collection
Signs of struggle in all 3 rooms
Investigators have gathered evidence from three locations on the college campus: the students' union room, the washroom, and the guard's room. Items recovered include strands of hair, bottles with unidentified liquids, and a hockey stick. "There are clear signs of a struggle in all three rooms. The samples have been sent for forensic examination," the officer added.
Arrests made
Four arrests made so far
So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the case. The main accused is Manojit Mishra, a former student who was ousted from the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) in 2021. He was joined by current students Pratim Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed. College security guard Pinaki Banerjee was also arrested after he failed to give coherent responses during questioning.
Medical report
Marriage proposal rejection led to gangrape
The victim's medical examination confirmed her allegations of gangrape. The report noted an abrasion mark around her neck and marks on her breasts, but no lacerations were found. According to investigators, the victim had rejected a marriage proposal from Mishra, leading to the alleged crime. She had told the accused she had a boyfriend and was "happy with him."
NCW involvement
NCW seeks report; Kolkata Police forms SIT
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken note of the incident. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar called the crime "grave" and demanded a swift institutional response from the state. She sought a confidential and comprehensive medical examination report of the survivor within three days. The Kolkata Police has constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe further into this shocking incident.