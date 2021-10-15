'Dehati Disco': First look of Ganesh Acharya starrer unveiled

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 15, 2021, 07:33 pm

'Dehati Disco' stars Ganesh Acharya in the lead role

Dehati Disco is one of the much-anticipated dance films of Bollywood that has created a huge buzz ever since it was announced in 2020. Makers have finally released the first look poster of the film and it is indeed captivating. It stars dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya in the lead. Acharya said the film will showcase Indian dance and arts in their purest form.

Details

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan to play key role in the film

Directed by Manoj Sharma, Dehati Disco is a dance film high on emotions. Under the banner of One Entertainment Film Productions, the movie has been produced by Kamal Kishor Mishra. Abbas Ali Moghul has been roped in as the action director. Apart from Acharya, actor-politician Ravi Kishan, Manoj Joshi, and Rajesh Sharma will also be seen playing key roles in the upcoming flick.

Shooting

'Dehati Disco' has been shot in real locations

Moreover, the shooting of the film has already ended. The audience will be surprised to watch the film when it releases as it has been shot in real locations of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh). Drums Shivamani will be composing music for the film. Producer Mishra also expressed that the movie would be worth the wait and the release date should be announced soon.

Quote

Producer reveals Acharya is emotionally attached to the movie

Earlier, film producer Mishra praised Acharya for his dedication to work. "Ganesh Acharya is quite hardworking and he's very dedicated to his work. He is more emotionally attached to the movie than me. Sometimes, he even reached the set before the crew," he said. "This shows how much he is dedicated towards it. Ganesh's love for dance can't be expressed with words," Mishra added.

Information

Tiger Shroff launched 'Dehati Disco' poster amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bollywood's ace actor-dancer Tiger Shroff launched the poster of Dehati Disco amid the pandemic months ago and also shared its teaser on social media. Later, Mishra expressed his gratitude to the Baaghi actor saying, "I'm thankful to Tiger Shroff for being present at the poster launch of our film during the COVID-19 pandemic." "This love and support from him is really appreciated," he added.