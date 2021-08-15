Some simple Ayurvedic steps for making breastfeeding an easy practice

According to Ayurveda, the most vital aspect for a newborn child is breastmilk. Breastfeeding not only helps boost a baby's immune system but also has an excellent impact on the mother's health. That's because it reduces the risk of allergies, diseases, and various other infections. In this article, Dr. Smita Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti, takes us through the important aspects of this practice.

There are a lot of misconceptions surrounding breastfeeding. And, it is important to understand that breastmilk provides the right source of nutrients for babies like calcium, vitamins, protein, and fat. Breastfeeding is not just beneficial for the newborn, but it is good for the mother as well, as it helps them drop the post-pregnancy weight and protects them from various health issues.

Following a healthy post-delivery diet is important to ensure an increase in breastmilk and also for the mother's healthy recovery. New mothers should have an ample intake of green leafy vegetables, moong beans, bajra, and almonds throughout their daily diet. While cravings are bound to happen, it is best to avoid caffeine, spicy, fermented, and sour food, while the child is being breastfed.

Indian cuisines are a treasure trove of spices and according to Ayurveda, consuming certain spices and herbs are extremely beneficial to the new mother. Make herbs like Shatavari, fennel seeds, garlic, ginger, and cinnamon a part of your regular diet. Having a bowl of lentils (dal) with every meal is an effective way to increase breastmilk supply and to avoid soreness as well.

Make laddus by mixing one tablespoon of fenugreek powder, half cup of ginger powder, a quarter cup of Dill seeds, half a cup of jaggery, a quarter cup of ghee, and one tablespoon of fennel seeds. It aids in the healthy recovery of the mother's muscle and overall health. Have one small laddu on an empty stomach in the morning to reap maximum benefits.