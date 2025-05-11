May 11, 202501:47 am

What's the story

Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth etched his name in La Liga's history books.

Sorloth scored four goals in the first half as Atletico went into half-time with a 4-0 scoreline against Real Sociedad in matchweek 35.

His hat-trick came within 11 minutes before he added a fourth goal in the 30th minute.

Notably, Sorloth has made history in La Liga by scoring the earliest ever hat-trick.