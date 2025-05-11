Atletico's Alexander Sorloth makes La Liga history with earliest hat-trick
What's the story
Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth etched his name in La Liga's history books.
Sorloth scored four goals in the first half as Atletico went into half-time with a 4-0 scoreline against Real Sociedad in matchweek 35.
His hat-trick came within 11 minutes before he added a fourth goal in the 30th minute.
Notably, Sorloth has made history in La Liga by scoring the earliest ever hat-trick.
Do you know?
Fastest hat-trick in La Liga
Sorloth scored in the 7th, 10th and 11th minute to complete his hat-trick. As per Opta, he has now scored the earliest hat trick in La Liga history (in the 11th minute), surpassing one by Mundo in 1941 and another by Bestit in 1929 (both in the 15th minute.
Goals
Sorloth races to 17 La Liga goals this season
Sorloth has raced to 17 La Liga goals this season for Atletico from 32 matches.
Overall, he owns 21 goals for the club in all competitions from 47 matches this season.
Notably, Sorloth, who played for Sociedad on loan (2 seasons) and for Villarreal last season, now owns 56 La Liga goals.
He scored 23 La Liga goals for Villarreal last season and 16 for Sociedad across two campaigns before that.
Overall, he has surpassed 150 club career goals.