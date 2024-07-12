Jadon Sancho could be part of Man United's plans (Photo credit: X/@Sanchooo10)

Jadon Sancho returns to training with Manchester United: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 10:46 pm Jul 12, 2024

What's the story Jadon Sancho has buried the hatchet with Erik ten Hag and returned to first-team training with Manchester United. As per Fabrizio Romano, Sancho held positive face to face meeting with the Dutch manager this week and they clarified the situation. Both ten Hag and Sancho agreed to draw a line on their disagreement and move on. Sancho was seen training with the team.

Situation

Sancho could still have a future at Man United

Sancho could still have a future at Manchester United after solving his issues with ten Hag. Being available for pre-season is a significant boost for Sancho, who sparkled at Borussia Dortmund after re-joining the Bundesliga club on loan in January. Sancho would be keen to showcase his credentials and fight for a berth. United have plenty of options in the wings.

Dortmund

Sancho had re-joined Borussia Dortmund on loan

back in January 2024, Sancho returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan with the hope of resurrecting his career in the Bundesliga. Dortmund re-signed Sancho on loan until the end of the season. Sancho returned to the Bundesliga club two-and-a-half years after joining United in a £73m deal. Sancho made 21 appearances since moving back to Dortmund. He scored three goals and made two assists.

Interest

Juventus and Dortmund were interested in signing Sancho

Juventus have previously expressed an interest in signing the winger. As per reports, Man United put up a £40m valuation for the player. Meanwhile, Dortmund would also like to sign him after his successful loan spell. Sancho was a part of the side that reached the Champions League final. However, a substantial gap remains in what Dortmund would pay and what United seek.

Banished

Sancho was banished by ten Hag last season

England international Sancho became an outcast last season following a fallout with manager ten Hag. The Dutchman was critical of the player not meeting the training standards during a press conference in August. Sancho hit back on social media and said it was a lie and that he was made a scapegoat. Sancho also refused to apologize post the comment and was banished thereafter.

Man United

Sancho joined Manchester United for a whopping £73m

Sancho joined Manchester United in 2021 for a whopping transfer fee of £73 million. However, he never really lived up to the hype at Old Trafford. The young winger featured in 38 matches in his first season and scored five goals while he returned with seven goals in 41 appearances in 2022-23. Overall, he owns 12 goals (6 assists) in 82 matches for United.