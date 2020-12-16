India on Tuesday reported over 26,000 fresh coronavirus infections, the third consecutive day that single-day infections remained under 30,000. The nationwide tally has now climbed to 99.3 lakh cases, while nearly 400 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 1,44,151. Notably, Kerala continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 99,06,165 COVID-19 cases, 1,43,709 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 99,06,165 COVID-19 cases, including 1,43,709 deaths, 3,39,820 active cases, and 94,22,636 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 99,32,920 cases and 1,44,151 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 94.5 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 18,86,807 total cases, 48,339 deaths, 17,66,010 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,03,425 total cases, 11,965 deaths, 8,75,796 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,76,336 total cases, 7,064 deaths, 8,64,612 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,01,161 total cases, 11,919 deaths, 7,79,291 recoveries. Kerala: 6,77,255 total cases, 2,680 deaths, 6,16,666 recoveries. Delhi: 6,10,447 total cases, 10,115 deaths, 5,85,852 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,68,064 total cases, 8,103 deaths, 5,41,579 recoveries.

Key updates 5.2K new cases in Kerala; Gujarat's tally reaches 2.27L

Kerala reported 5,218 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.2% with 56,453 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 3,442 more people tested positive in Maharashtra. The daily positivity rate stood at 5.9% with 58,446 tests. In Gujarat, daily infections further declined to 1,110. The tally has climbed to 2,29,913, including 4,193 deaths and 2,12,839 recoveries.

Key updates Bengal's tally reaches 5.25L; 1.6K new cases in Delhi