ED questions Suresh Raina regarding online betting app: Key takeaways

Former Indian batter Suresh Raina was recently interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged money laundering case involving an illegal betting app. The interrogation took place on Wednesday, with sources revealing that the ED is probing his association with 1XBet, an online betting platform. The questioning primarily revolved around Raina's alleged connections to this betting app via certain endorsements.

Interrogation details Raina's financial dealings probed The ED quizzed Raina about his financial dealings related to endorsing 1XBet or its surrogate platforms. He was also asked if he knew that the betting app used rigged algorithms to present itself as a gambling operation. As per a report by India Today, the agency's questions included: "What was your role in endorsing or promoting the 1XBet app? Did you promote similar online betting platforms?"

Legal implications Are platforms like 1XBet illegal under Indian laws? The ED also questioned Raina if he was aware that platforms like 1XBet were considered "illegal gambling operations under Indian laws." He was asked to provide "details of any contracts, agreements, or financial transactions related to his endorsement of these platforms." The agency also asked if he knew about the use of "surrogate names (like 1Xbat) or QR codes in advertisements that led users to illegal betting sites." The ED also probed Raina if he received payments for these endorsements.

Payment inquiries Did you verify legality of betting platforms? ED to Raina The report added that the agency asked if Raina or his representatives "verified the legality of the betting platforms before promoting them." The ED also wanted to know if he had any "direct or indirect communication" with the operators of 1XBet or related platforms during the endorsement process. He was asked if he promoted these platforms in areas where online betting is banned, or if campaigns were restricted to areas where skill-based games are legally permitted.