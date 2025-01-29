What's the story

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has jumped to the fifth position in the latest ICC T20I Rankings (bowling).

The star spinner broke into the top five after his stellar performance in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England at home.

Chakravarthy climbed 25 places in the rankings with career-best rating points worth 679.

Across three matches, he has scalped 10 wickets at an average of 8.50.