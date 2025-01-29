ICC T20I Bowling Rankings: Varun Chakravarthy breaks into top five
What's the story
India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has jumped to the fifth position in the latest ICC T20I Rankings (bowling).
The star spinner broke into the top five after his stellar performance in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England at home.
Chakravarthy climbed 25 places in the rankings with career-best rating points worth 679.
Across three matches, he has scalped 10 wickets at an average of 8.50.
Elite group
Chakravarthy joins elite group of Indian T20I bowlers
In the Rajkot T20I, which India lost, Chakravarthy joined an elite list of Indian bowlers, becoming the third to take multiple five-wicket hauls in the format.
He now joins the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav on this list.
The mystery spinner ended with figures of 4-0-24-5, helping India restrict England to a total of 171 for nine wickets.
Series performance
Chakravarthy's performance in ongoing series
Despite Chakravarthy's impressive bowling figures, India failed in their run-chase against England, scoring only 145/9. His incredible fifer went in vain.
However, the spinner's individual performance has been on point throughout the series.
In three matches so far, he has taken as many as 10 wickets. He is the only bowler with over five wickets so far.
T20 run
Chakravarthy has been in sublime form
Chakravarthy, who recently returned to international cricket, has been in the form of his life.
He entered the England series after taking the joint second-most wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The Indian spinner has had staggering returns in the ongoing series - 3/23, 2/38, and 5/24.
Chakravarthy now has 134 wickets from 104 T20s at an average of under 25.
Rankings
Adil Rashid reclaims his top spot
In another development, England's Adil Rashid has reclaimed his top spot in the ICC T20I Bowling Rankings.
He starred in England's Rajkot win, having taken a wicket for just 15 runs in four overs.
ICC T20I Bowling Rankings (top 10): Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adam Zampa, Varun Chakravarthy, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Rashid Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi.