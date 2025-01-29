What's the story

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is set to make history by hosting its first-ever pink-ball Test match, for both men's and women's cricket, in its 148-year legacy.

This landmark event, part of the Women's Ashes series between England and Australia, begins Thursday, January 30.

Notably, the match also coincides with the 90th anniversary of women's Test cricket.

Here's all you need to know about this historic pink-ball Test.