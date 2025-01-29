Women's Ashes 2025: Everything to know about historic Day-Night Test
What's the story
The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is set to make history by hosting its first-ever pink-ball Test match, for both men's and women's cricket, in its 148-year legacy.
This landmark event, part of the Women's Ashes series between England and Australia, begins Thursday, January 30.
Notably, the match also coincides with the 90th anniversary of women's Test cricket.
Here's all you need to know about this historic pink-ball Test.
Player updates
Team updates: Healy returns, Cross out
In a major boost for Australia, team captain Alyssa Healy has declared herself fit for the upcoming match.
The 34-year-old wicketkeeper, sidelined from the T20I series due to a right foot injury, is now fit.
Additionally, Australia also won't have Megan Schutt as the hosts would stick to their new-ball duo.
However, England will be without all-rounder Kate Cross who is still recovering from a back injury that kept her out of the ODI series.
Information
Women's Ashes Test: When and where to watch, session timings
The Women's Ashes Day-Night Test will commence at 9:00am IST. The Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights, while live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar (paid subscription).
Match details
Australia's winning streak and current series recap
The Women's Ashes comprises three ODIs, three T20Is, and a one-off Day-Night Test.
Meanwhile, Australia have been ruling the Ashes since 2015, having recently clinched the series with a six-run victory during the rain-marred second T20I in Canberra.
After winning the WODIs 3-0, the Aussies swept the WT20I series 3-0.
Now, the one-off Test is set to begin on January 30.
Notably, the Aussies would look to improve their record, while England would look to secure at least one win.
Squads
Squads for Women's Ashes Day-Night Test
A look at the squads for the historic Test.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.
England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
Stats
Players with most runs and wickets (Australia vs England Tests)
England's Charlotte Edwards leads the run-scorers with 1,026 runs (13 matches).
England's Janette Brittin is next with 1,024 runs (11 matches).
Among active players Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry sits in the fifth spot with 807 runs (10 matches).
Among bowlers, Australia's Betty Wilson leads with 53 wickets (nine matches).
Meanwhile, another Australian Cathryn Fitzpatrick is second with 52 scalps (nine matches).
Notably, Perry is the only active player in the top five (both categories) standing sixth (36 wickets, 10 matches)