Tilak Varma rises to 2nd in T20I Rankings for Batters
What's the story
India's Tilak Varma has rose to 2nd in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for Batters.
The southpaw jumped one spot and is behind Australia star Travis Head at the top.
Varma has managed 19*, 72* and 18 from three matches for India so far against England in the ongoing T20I series.
He played a match-winning hand in the 2nd T20I.
Information
Varma replaces Salt to move second
Head has 855 rating points and is placed at the top. Varma has raced to 832 rating points. He has replaced Phil Salt, who slipped to third (782 rating points).
Batters
A look at the top 10 batters
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav is placed 4th. He owns 763 rating points. SKY has failed to get going in the series against England, recording 0, 12 and 14.
Jos Buttler (749) and Babar Azam (712) are next in the line.
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are ranked 7th and 10th respectively.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan is placed 8th above India's Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Information
Varma's T20I stats
In 23 T20Is, Varma owns 725 runs at 55.76. His strike rate is a sound 155.24. He has two tons and three fifties under his belt. He has launched 42 maximums to date for Team India.