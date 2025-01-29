What's the story

India's Tilak Varma has rose to 2nd in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for Batters.

The southpaw jumped one spot and is behind Australia star Travis Head at the top.

Varma has managed 19*, 72* and 18 from three matches for India so far against England in the ongoing T20I series.

He played a match-winning hand in the 2nd T20I.