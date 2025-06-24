Viineet Kumar gets candid about getting stuck at Dubai airport

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh found himself in the middle of a geopolitical crisis at Dubai Airport on Monday night. The UAE had suddenly shut its airspace after a missile strike by Iran, which led to massive flight disruptions. This had everyone worried, including Siingh and his family. He returned to Mumbai safely in the early hours of Tuesday.

Flight delay 'I suddenly started getting calls and messages...': Siingh Siingh, in an interview with HT City, revealed that he learned about the airspace closure while waiting at the airport. "I was at the airport, when I suddenly started getting calls and messages. Upon checking, I found that the UAE airspace had been closed due to the situation." "There was no activity for some time despite it being a 9:40pm take-off, so I had already understood something is up."

Family concern My family was extremely worried about me, revealed Siingh Siingh's family, especially his wife Ruchira, was extremely worried about him. "We are pregnant. Jo door baithe hain ghar ke log, unke chinta toh hoti hi hai (You're bound to worry for family members who are away)." "Very few knew though that I am flying out on June 23. I started getting calls from my friends who did know, I told them all is well, and if anything happened I will surely let them know."

Social media Need to use social media responsibly, says Siingh While Siingh was stuck at the airport, he had posted a couple of Stories on his Instagram, updating people on what was going on. He told the outlet in Hindi, "If someone posts unverified, false information, it's easy for panic to spread. I always, therefore, verify news myself first." "When I was at the airport, talks of war had already started, but I still didn't believe it. News reports aren't always authentic." "I always remain calm in stressful situations."