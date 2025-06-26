'He was adamant': Why Abhishek-Aditya Chopra clashed during 'Dhoom 2'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan recently opened up about a creative clash with filmmaker-producer Aditya Chopra while working on Dhoom 2. The disagreement was over the song Dil Laga Na, which Bachchan was initially reluctant to do as it seemed out of character for his role as ACP Jai Dixit—a serious cop. The film was helmed by Sanjay Gadhvi.

Creative differences Bachchan explains why he was against doing the song Speaking to ETimes, Bachchan said, "I had a huge fight with Aditya Chopra." He explained that his character lets Hrithik Roshan's character enjoy the night because he plans to arrest him the next day. "The song Dil Laga Na then begins, and the entire cast breaks into dance." "I felt that since my character was a tough-as-nails cop with a no-nonsense attitude, it didn't make sense for him to suddenly start dancing."

Disagreement details 'Adi was adamant...he said audience wants to see all dance' Bachchan wanted to sit at the bar where his character and Roshan's character had a conversation and read Roshan's mood. However, Chopra was not in favor of this. "Adi was adamant. We had a huge fight over it. He said no, the audience wants to see all the cast dance." Despite their disagreement, Bachchan accepted that such creative differences are common between filmmakers and actors.