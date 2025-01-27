Chess: Why Yakubboev refused to shake hands with India's Vaishali
What's the story
Uzbekistan grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev has explained why he did not shake hands with India's Rameshbabu Vaishali at the 2025 Tata Steel Chess tournament.
The incident took place during their match in the tournament's Challengers section, in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.
A video of Yakubboev refusing Vaishali's pre-match handshake offer went viral on social media, leading to controversy and him explaining his actions.
Nevertheless, Vaishali defeated Yakubboev in Round 4 of the competition.
Explanation
Yakubboev cites religious beliefs for his action
Yakubboev, a 23-year-old Uzbekistan grandmaster, clarified that his refusal to shake hands with Vaishali was based on his religious beliefs.
He wrote, "Dear chess friends, I want to explain the situation that happened in the game with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I want to inform everyone that I do not touch other women for religious reasons."
Respect
Yakubboev expresses respect for Vaishali and her brother
Despite the controversy, Yakubboev maintained that he has the "utmost respect for Vaishali" and her brother R Praggnanandhaa, also a grandmaster.
He said, "I respect Vaishali and her brother as the strongest chess players in India. If I have offended her with my behavior, I apologize."
He added that he doesn't force others to follow his personal practices regarding gender interaction or religious dress codes.
Reactions
Social media reacts to Yakubboev's refusal
Yakubboev's refusal to honor Vaishali triggered a flurry of reactions on social media. While some slammed his action as haram, others wondered if religion should dictate sports.
One user pointed out Yakubboev had been seen shaking hands with other female players in the past.
After eight rounds at the 2025 Tata Steel Chess tournament, Vaishali is sixth with 4.5 points (Challengers section), while Yakubboev is placed 10th with four points.
Twitter Post
WATCH: Yakubboev refuses customary handshake
