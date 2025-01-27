What's the story

Uzbekistan grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev has explained why he did not shake hands with India's Rameshbabu Vaishali at the 2025 Tata Steel Chess tournament.

The incident took place during their match in the tournament's Challengers section, in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

A video of Yakubboev refusing Vaishali's pre-match handshake offer went viral on social media, leading to controversy and him explaining his actions.

Nevertheless, Vaishali defeated Yakubboev in Round 4 of the competition.