Premier League 2020-21: Home supporters allowed for final two matchdays

May 05, 2021

The Premier League has confirmed only home supporters will be permitted to attend matches for the final two matchdays this season.

Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed into matches in round 37 on May 18-19 and in round 38 on May 23 respectively.

This will happen only if the government goes ahead with the planned easing of coronavirus restrictions on May 17.

'The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance'

"The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance. Clubs have a proven track record of providing COVID-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums."

Matches will not be open to away supporters: Premier League

"Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the league and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximizing the opportunity for home-fan attendance," a Premier League statement read.

This could be a key step towards full stadiums

The Premier League was stopped in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and then resumed behind closed doors in June.

After the season's completion, the 2020-21 campaign started in September and no fans were allowed from game one.

However, by allowing home fans in, the Premier League targets a "key step towards full stadiums", including away fans, from 2021-22 season onwards.

Premier League had rescheduled the penultimate round of fixtures

The Premier League had rescheduled the penultimate round of fixtures to midweek last week so that all clubs can have one game with fans before the end of the season.

However, the government is set to announce whether or not restrictions will be eased no later than May 10.