NewsBytes recommends: 'Good Boy' trailer--horror from a dog's perspective
The trailer for Good Boy just dropped, and it's not your usual scary movie—it's told from the perspective of Indy, a loyal dog.
Indy and his owner Todd move into a new house, but things quickly get unsettling when Indy senses something dark lurking at night.
Cast and release date
Director Ben Leonberg's real-life dog Indy is featured in the film, with Shane Jensen, Arielle Friedman, and Larry Fessenden rounding out the cast.
Good Boy stands out by spotlighting the bond between pet and owner as they face supernatural danger together.
Catch it in theaters starting October 3, 2025!