'Love & War' to film in old British army base
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, will reportedly be shot in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. The period drama has been extensively shot in Mumbai and will also have a few sequences filmed in Europe. According to India Today, the team has chosen Mhow for its British-era Army base camp, which is perfect for the film's pre-independence era setting.
Shooting schedule
Major portions to feature Kapoor, Kaushal
The Love & War team is expected to shoot in Mhow for around 15 days. Major portions of the film featuring Kapoor and Kaushal will be shot there. A source told India Today, "As of now, they are on standby waiting for the permissions. Once that is cleared, they will fly to MP to kick-start the shoot."
Location significance
Why Mhow was chosen for the shoot
Mhow, also known as Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, is located around 23km from Indore and was founded in 1818 by John Malcolm. The town was once the headquarters of the 5th (Mhow) Division of the Southern Command during the British Raj and still houses three premier training institutions of the Indian Army. This historic location will provide an authentic backdrop for Love & War's period setting.
Upcoming schedule
Makers to head to Italy next
After wrapping up the Mhow schedule, the Love & War team will reportedly head to Italy in October for their next shooting phase. Despite reports of delays, makers are hoping to complete filming by the end of 2025. The film is believed to be a passionate love story set against a fictional war, exploring deep friendships and sacrifices made for love.
Film overview
Everything we know about 'Love & War'
The film was announced in January 2024 with a poster featuring Bhatt, Kapoor, and Kaushal. It marks Bhat's second collaboration with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kapoor's reunion with the director after Saawariya. While the plot remains under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting its release.