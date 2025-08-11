'Love & War' to film in old British army base

Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's upcoming film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor ﻿, Vicky Kaushal , and Alia Bhatt , will reportedly be shot in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. The period drama has been extensively shot in Mumbai and will also have a few sequences filmed in Europe. According to India Today, the team has chosen Mhow for its British-era Army base camp, which is perfect for the film's pre-independence era setting.

Shooting schedule Major portions to feature Kapoor, Kaushal The Love & War team is expected to shoot in Mhow for around 15 days. Major portions of the film featuring Kapoor and Kaushal will be shot there. A source told India Today, "As of now, they are on standby waiting for the permissions. Once that is cleared, they will fly to MP to kick-start the shoot."

Location significance Why Mhow was chosen for the shoot Mhow, also known as Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, is located around 23km from Indore and was founded in 1818 by John Malcolm. The town was once the headquarters of the 5th (Mhow) Division of the Southern Command during the British Raj and still houses three premier training institutions of the Indian Army. This historic location will provide an authentic backdrop for Love & War's period setting.

Upcoming schedule Makers to head to Italy next After wrapping up the Mhow schedule, the Love & War team will reportedly head to Italy in October for their next shooting phase. Despite reports of delays, makers are hoping to complete filming by the end of 2025. The film is believed to be a passionate love story set against a fictional war, exploring deep friendships and sacrifices made for love.