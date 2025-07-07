Why's Mudiraj community protesting against Pawan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'? 

The upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM), directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi (Krish) and Jyothi Krisna, is facing protests from the Bahujan community. The film, which will be released on July 24, stars Pawan Kalyan in his first major role after becoming Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The Mudiraj community has accused the makers of misrepresenting their folk hero Panduga Sayanna in the film.

Allegations Protesters say character resembles Panduga Sayanna At a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club, representatives of the Mudiraj community alleged that the character in HHVM bears a striking resemblance to Sayanna but is portrayed through a "fictional and misleading" narrative. The folk hero was known for redistributing wealth from feudal lords to the poor, much like Robin Hood. The protesters claimed that this false portrayal undermines their identity and sentiments.

Accusations Community leaders have called on other groups to join protest The community leaders have accused Mega Surya Productions, the film's producers, of distorting facts for commercial gain. They alleged that the producers have inserted unrelated elements into the narrative to mislead audiences. The protesters have called on other Bahujan groups to join their opposition and warned that they will attempt to block the film's release if their concerns are not addressed. Team HHVM has yet to address these concerns.