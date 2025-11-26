Ajinkya Rahane opens 2025 SMAT campaign with match-winning half-century: Stats

Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane played a match-winning hand in his side's Elite Group A Round 1 match against Railways in Lucknow. The senior batter helped Mumbai chase down a target of 159 runs (158/5) in just 15.5 overs. Rahane belted a 33-ball 62 while opening the innings. A hit wicket dismissal ended his stay eventually. Here are further details and the match summary.

Knock Rahane chips in with two vital partnerships on offer Rahane and fellow opener Ayush Mhatre (18) added 62 runs for the 1st wicket. This came inside the powerplay thanks to Rahane's blistering start. A 51-run stand then followed with Suryakumar Yadav. It was Karn Sharma who dismissed Rahane (hit wicket) in the 11th over. Mumbai were 113/2 with Rahane's dismissal. Rahane looked fluent during his time at the crease and played his shots.

Stats 52nd T20 fifty; 1,500 runs in SMAT for Rahane Rahane's 62 was laced with four fours and 5 sixes. He struck at 187.88. He has now raced to 7,304 T20 runs from 285 matches (268 innings) at 30.05. This was his 52nd T20 fifty (100s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahane has completed 1,500 runs in SMAT. He owns 1,500 runs from 58 matches at 28.84. This was his 13th fifty in SMAT.