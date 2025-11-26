Ajinkya Rahane opens 2025 SMAT campaign with match-winning half-century: Stats
What's the story
Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane played a match-winning hand in his side's Elite Group A Round 1 match against Railways in Lucknow. The senior batter helped Mumbai chase down a target of 159 runs (158/5) in just 15.5 overs. Rahane belted a 33-ball 62 while opening the innings. A hit wicket dismissal ended his stay eventually. Here are further details and the match summary.
Knock
Rahane chips in with two vital partnerships on offer
Rahane and fellow opener Ayush Mhatre (18) added 62 runs for the 1st wicket. This came inside the powerplay thanks to Rahane's blistering start. A 51-run stand then followed with Suryakumar Yadav. It was Karn Sharma who dismissed Rahane (hit wicket) in the 11th over. Mumbai were 113/2 with Rahane's dismissal. Rahane looked fluent during his time at the crease and played his shots.
Stats
52nd T20 fifty; 1,500 runs in SMAT for Rahane
Rahane's 62 was laced with four fours and 5 sixes. He struck at 187.88. He has now raced to 7,304 T20 runs from 285 matches (268 innings) at 30.05. This was his 52nd T20 fifty (100s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahane has completed 1,500 runs in SMAT. He owns 1,500 runs from 58 matches at 28.84. This was his 13th fifty in SMAT.
Information
Mumbai win by 7 wickets
Ashutosh Sharma's 30-ball 61 helped Railways get to a score of 158/5 in 20 overs. Mumbai skipper Shardul Thakur claimed 1/15 from his 4 overs. In response, Rahane's 62 and Suryakumar's 47 helped Mumbai win the contest by 7 wickets.