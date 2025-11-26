Will BCCI sack Gautam Gambhir? Head coach answers  

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has responded to speculation about his future in the wake of a crushing defeat to South Africa in the 2nd Test. The loss, by a record 408 runs in Guwahati, has raised questions over his position as coach. However, Gambhir remained defiant during the post-match press conference, saying, "It is up to the BCCI to decide my future."

Accountability Gambhir takes responsibility India's performance Despite the heavy defeat, Gambhir stood his ground and took responsibility for the team's performance. He said, "The blame lies with everyone and starts with me." The coach emphasized that he never blamed individuals for poor performances and won't do it in the future. "You don't blame any individual or any particular shot. Blame lies with everyone. I never blamed individuals and won't do it going forward," he added.

Coaching approach Gambhir defends his coaching style amid criticism Gambhir has been facing criticism for experimenting with the Playing XI and his preference for all-rounders over specialists in Test cricket. However, he defended his approach by saying, "You don't need the most flamboyant and talented cricketers to play Test cricket. What we need are tough characters with limited skills." He also stressed on prioritizing Test cricket if one is serious about it.

Tenure 'For BCCI to decide' Regarding his tenure as head coach, Gambhir said, "It is for the BCCI to decide. I have said this before as well, Indian cricket is important, I am not." "I am the same guy who got results in England, won the ICC Champions Trophy, and the Asia Cup. This is a team that is learning." Notably, India's Test side has been struggling since the retirements of match-winners Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin.