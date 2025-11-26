'Incredible achievement': Temba Bavuma on SA's series win in India

South African captain Temba Bavuma hailed his team's "incredible achievement" of winning a Test series in India after 25 long years. The victory, which was a 2-0 clean sweep, was even "sweeter" for Bavuma as he knows what it feels like to be "on the result's other side." He was part of the squad that lost two Test series (3-0) in India in 2015 and 2019.

Captain's perspective Bavuma reflects on historic Test win Following the match, Bavuma expressed his thoughts on the historic win, saying, "It's not every day that you get to think that you can come to India and walk away with a 2-0 series win." He added, "What makes it sweeter as well for some of us within the group is the fact that we've been on the other side of the result."

Winning streak Impressive Test record under Bavuma Since August 2024, South Africa have been on a remarkable run in Test cricket, losing just one out of 15 matches. According to ESPNcricinfo, Bavuma led the team to victory in each of his 12 Tests as captain. He highlighted the positive change in mindset and players stepping up for their teammates. "There's a big shift in our mindset," he said, adding that players are clear about their roles and responsibilities on the field.

Team dynamics Bavuma praises spinners and team spirit Bavuma also praised his two main spinners - Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj - for their competitiveness. He said this has been beneficial for the team. Harmer was adjudged the Player of the Series after finishing with 17 wickets, the most for SA in a Test series in India. Bavuma said, "A guy like Simon, Kesh as well on his days, them stepping up... speaks about the need for the guys to want to do it for the team."

Match How the Guwahati Test panned out Electing to bat, SA racked up a mammoth 489 on the back of Senuran Muthusamy's ton and 93 from Marco Jansen. Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets. India perished for 201, with Jansen taking a record six-wicket haul. SA refrained from enforcing the follow-on and declared on 260/5 in the second innings. Chasing an improbable 549, India lost by 408 runs. Harmer shone with a five-wicket haul. Notably, SA handed India their biggest-ever defeat in Test cricket.